KIEV, July 21 Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister
Volodymyr Groysman suggested on Monday that pro-Russian rebels
had tampered with the black box flight recorders retrieved from
the Malaysian airliner brought down in east Ukraine.
He told a news conference that the rebels would give the
flight recorders to international aviation authorities, but
added that: "There is information that the recorders were in
their hands all these days and they did certain things to them."
Asked whether he thought the rebels had tampered with the
recorders, Groysman concurred.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper,
editing by Timothy Heritage)