MOSCOW, March 29 Russia does not intend to
publish new blacklists of Western citizens who may be targeted
in sanctions as result of the Ukraine crisis, Russian Deputy
Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Saturday, according to
Interfax.
Moscow said on Friday that Russia has retaliated against
expanded sanctions imposed by Western countries over its
annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region but it did not name any
U.S. or European Union officials affected.
Ryabkov said on Saturday that Russia did not intend to copy
Western counterparts and would not publish lists, Interfax said.
The United States and the EU have imposed two rounds of visa
bans and asset freezes on Russian officials, lawmakers and other
allies of President Vladimir Putin, to punish Moscow for what
Western states say is the illegal seizure of Crimea.
Russia earlier in March imposed sanctions on nine U.S.
officials and lawmakers and said it was barring 13 Canadian
officials, lawmakers and public figures from the country. [ID
nL6N0MH4FH]
Ryabkov also said fundamental differences remain between
Russia and the United States over Ukraine but a search was
underway to find common ground, "which could ultimately be
offered to Ukrainians," Interfax reported.
"This is the essence of what is now taking place in the
dialogue between Moscow and Washington," Interfax reported hin
as saying.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry are to meet in Paris on Sunday, as both sides move to
ease tensions in the worst East-West standoff since the Cold
War.
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Angus MacSwan)