MOSCOW, July 25 Russia's Interstate Aviation
Committee said on Friday the black box flight recorders from the
Malaysian airliner downed over Ukraine had suffered slight
damage but this would not affect the data.
"During the inspection it was established that the recorders
have slight mechanical damage which did not affect the
intactness of the recorders," the Committee, a supervisory body
that oversees the use and management of civil aviation, said in
a statement.
The statement said there was no evidence the flight
recorders had been tampered with, echoing comments by the Dutch
Safety Board which is coordinating the investigation into the
downing of the plane. Russia is among countries participating in
the analysis of the recorders.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)