MOSCOW, March 4 The bodies of nine miners have
been found at a coal mine in the eastern Ukrainian rebel
stronghold of Donetsk where a blast trapped dozens of people,
the regional administration said.
The fate of another 23 miners remains unknown, the
administration said in a statement. It said the total death
toll, including one miner whose body was found earlier, had now
reached 10 people.
Mine officials said the explosion was most likely caused by
gas and not linked to fighting at the nearby frontline in the
war between Moscow-backed rebels and Ukraine government forces.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Pavel Polityuk; Editing by
Christian Lowe)