MOSCOW, March 4 Seventeen miners died in an
explosion at a coal mine in the rebel stronghold of Donetsk in
eastern Ukrainian, where a blast trapped dozens of people, the
news agency RIA Novosti said, citing the region's emergency
services.
"Up to this moment out of the 32 people who are under the
rubble, the bodies of 16 people were found with no signs of
life," RIA cited the emergency services spokesperson as saying.
Earlier in the day, a body of one miner had been recovered.
The fate of 16 more remains unknown.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Larry King)