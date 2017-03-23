KIEV, March 23 The Ukrainian military said
unknown saboteurs blew up a warehouse storing tank ammunition at
a military base in the east of the country early on Thursday,
but nobody was hurt.
The base, which contained about 138,000 tonnes of
ammunition, is located in the city of Balakleya about 100 km (60
miles) from the frontline of Ukraine's war against
Russian-backed separatists.
Rescue teams were evacuating nearby villages in the eastern
Kharkiv region, the military said.
"According to preliminary data ... as a result of sabotage,
last night at 2.46 AM (0046 GMT), fire and explosions caused the
detonation of ammunition at several sites storing rockets and
artillery weapons," Ukraine's chief military prosecutor Anatoly
Matios wrote on Facebook.
Military spokesman Oleksander Motuzyanyk said security
around other bases was being beefed up. Ukrainian Prime Minister
Volodymyr Groysman was due to fly to the area later on Thursday.
Saboteurs previously tried to destroy the same base using
drones in 2015, another military spokesman, Yuzef Venskovich,
told the 112 TV channel.
More than 10,000 people have been killed in the conflict
between Ukraine and the separatist rebels since 2014.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Matthias Williams and
Gareth Jones)