LONDON, March 15 Ukrainian coal producer DTEK Energy's dollar-denominated bond fell 1.6 cents on Wednesday after it said pro-Russian separatists had seized control of its largest mines in rebel-held territory, a power plant and a power distribution business.

The 2024 issue traded at 80.1 cents in the dollar, the lowest level since March 1, according to data from Tradeweb. DTEK Energy said it did not expect the seizure of the assets, which include the Komsomolets Donbassa mine and Zuyivska power plant, to affect its ability to service its 2024 bond. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Karin Strohecker)