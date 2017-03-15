LONDON, March 15 Ukrainian coal producer DTEK
Energy's dollar-denominated bond fell 1.6 cents on Wednesday
after it said pro-Russian separatists had seized control of its
largest mines in rebel-held territory, a power plant and a power
distribution business.
The 2024 issue traded at 80.1 cents in the
dollar, the lowest level since March 1, according to data from
Tradeweb. DTEK Energy said it did not expect the seizure of the
assets, which include the Komsomolets Donbassa mine and Zuyivska
power plant, to affect its ability to service its 2024
bond.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Karin Strohecker)