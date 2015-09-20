KIEV, Sept 20 Tatar activists set up road blocks
on the two main roads leading from the Ukrainian mainland into
Russia-annexed Crimea on Sunday at the start of what they said
was an economic blockade aimed at dramatising the plight of
Tatars living on the peninsula.
The majority of the Crimean Tatars, a Muslim people who are
indigenous to the Black Sea territory and number about 300,000
in the peninsula's population of two million, opposed the
Russian annexation in March 2014, which followed the overthrow
of a Moscow-backed president in Kiev.
Tatar solidarity groups on the Ukrainian mainland say many
of their kin in Crimea face discrimination and hardship as they
come under pressure to align themselves with the Russia-backed
authorities.
On Sunday, Ukrainian interior ministry officials and media
on the spot said that Tatar activists, backed in some cases by
pro-Ukrainian militia groups, set up road blocks to stop goods
traffic moving onto the peninsula from the two main highways
from the north-west and north-east.
"At Chongar, Chaplinka and Kalanchak a blockade has started
of trucks leading onto the peninsula," said interior ministry
adviser Zoryan Shkiryak, naming towns on the two highways.
Media at the scene on both roads said activists were
blocking the way to trucks, with concrete blocks in some cases.
A tail-back of traffic was forming.
A few hundred people had turned out in response for social
media appeals for support and some activists were clearly
preparing for a long stay, pitching tents, setting up makeshift
kitchens and installing temporary toilet facilities.
They were backed in some places by activists from the
far-right nationalist group Right Sector and from pro-Ukraine
militia battalions, media said.
"Some lively discussion are taking place with drivers. But
not a single wagon is going to get by. Some drivers are waiting
wondering what to do. Some are already turning back," said
Crimean Tatar leader Refat Chubarov, quoted on Interfax news
agency.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth; editing by Ralph Boulton)