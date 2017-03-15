Iran to hold tender for Azadegan field "within days"- NIOC chief
May 28 A tender to develop Iran's Azadegan oil field will be held before next Friday, National Iranian Oil Company Managing Director Ali Kardor told state-run Press TV on Sunday.
KIEV, March 15 Ukraine's largest steelmaker, Metinvest said on Wednesday steel and coke assets in territory controlled by pro-Russian separatists had been seized by rebels.
"Metinvest does not expect any such seizure to have a negative effect on the implementation of its debt restructuring," the company said in a statement.
Metinvest's bond holders and banks agreed a restructuring last month.
Metinvest is part of the business empire of Ukraine's richest man, Rinat Akhmetov. Earlier on Wednesday, Akhmetov's DTEK Energy also said its largest mines in separatist regions had been taken under rebel control.
Metinvest said Yenakiieve Iron and Steel Works was among the seized assets.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
May 28 A tender to develop Iran's Azadegan oil field will be held before next Friday, National Iranian Oil Company Managing Director Ali Kardor told state-run Press TV on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, May 27 U.S. President Donald Trump has told "confidants," including the head of the Environmental Protection Agency Scott Pruitt, that he plans to leave a landmark international agreement on climate change, Axios news outlet reported on Saturday, citing three sources with direct knowledge.