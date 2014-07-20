KIEV, July 20 The local department of Ukraine's Emergencies Ministry in the eastern Donetsk region said on Sunday 196 bodies had been found at the site where the Malaysian airliner crashed.

"As of 7 a.m. on July 20, in the Shakhtarsky region of the crash site of the Boeing 777, 196 bodies were found," it said in a statement, adding that divers were involved in the search because the area included a reservoir. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alison Williams)