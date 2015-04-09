(Adds detail, quotes from source)
By Sujata Rao
LONDON, April 9 The five leading holders of
Ukrainian sovereign and quasi-sovereign bonds have formed a
creditors' committee to propose a solution to Kiev's debt
problems, but resist plans for a writedown under an IMF-led
bailout deal.
The committee's creation was announced in a statement
received by Reuters on Thursday from the Blackstone Group and
law firm Weil, Gotshal and Mange, which are advising Ukraine's
biggest creditor Franklin Templeton. The asset manager is
estimated to hold over a third of Ukraine's outstanding
sovereign debt.
The statement said the group, which holds around $10 billion
worth of bonds, was developing a proposal that would give
Ukraine the "necessary financial liquidity support it has
requested whilst also meeting the objectives of the Noteholders
without any principal debt reductions".
This is likely to irk Kiev which needs to raise $15.3
billion through restructuring debt that matures in 2015-2018. It
has made clear it will need to cut the face value of the debt,
dismissing suggestions that it could resolve its financial
difficulties by just extending bond maturities.
The $15.3 billion sum is intended to be the private
creditors' contribution to a $40 billion rescue package for
Ukraine led by the International Monetary Fund.
For a factbox of Ukrainian bonds subject to restructuring
click.
The other committee members' names were not revealed but a
source familiar with the situation said they comprised "well
regarded and substantial investment management firms based in
the United States and Europe who are each major participants in
the primary and secondary sovereign debt markets".
For a factbox on the main bondholders click
The statement said the committee was in regular contact with
other bondholders and the source told Reuters: "From discussions
we have had, we believe that the views expressed in the press
release are widely shared by other market participants."
The committee supports "a rapid, open, transparent and
equitable restructuring process, in line with market standard
restructuring principles," it added.
Ukraine's finance ministry, which has appointed Lazard to
advise it, declined to say when it would send the committee its
restructuring proposals. With an IMF review of Ukraine due in
June, the two sides have only until then to agree the debt swap.
A Fund spokesman said on Wednesday it was vital for Kiev to
reach an agreement with creditors by June.
Ukrainian sovereign and state-run companies' hard currency
bonds are trading at 40-45 cents in the dollar.
(Additional reporting by Freya Berry in London; Natalia Zinets
and Alessandra Prentice in Kiev; editing by David Stamp)