(Adds background)
KIEV May 28 Ukraine on Thursday confirmed it
was raising $1 billion by selling new bonds backed by the U.S.
government and said the issue should contribute to cutting its
international debt servicing costs.
The finance ministry said in a statement that, if
successful, the issue, together with other moves to restructure
huge foreign debts, should potentially create conditions for a
return to economic growth.
Near-bankrupt Ukraine is seeking to restructure $23 billion
of foreign debt in order to make budget savings of $15.3 billion
between 2015 and 2018 which would make it eligible for further
disbursements of credit under an International Monetary Fund-led
programme.
"The bonds, alongside the recent European Union macro
financial assistance, are intended to replace existing debt with
more serviceable and less expensive international obligations,"
the statement said.
"If successful, this bond issue, the Ukreximbank debt
operation, and the contemplated sovereign debt operation, are
expected to result in a reduction of Ukraine's debt burden
potentially creating the conditions for a return to economic
growth," it said.
State-run Ukreximbank announced last Tuesday it had tied up
a deal with a bondholders' committee to extend maturities on
$1.5 billion of Eurobonds, becoming the first debt-owing entity
to reach a preliminary agreement with creditors.
The finance ministry confirmed that a guarantee from the
United States Agency for International Development (USAID)
allowed Ukraine to pay a yield of just 1.85 percent on the new
issue, far below the level at which its outstanding sovereign
debt is trading, helping to cut overall funding costs.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra)