LONDON Aug 20 Ukraine dollar bonds slipped to
multi-week lows on Thursday as investors awaited progress in
protracted debt restructuring talks between Kiev and its
creditors.
Talks have been going on for five months, but news has been
scarce since face-to-face negotiations in San Francisco between
Finance Ministers Natalia Yaresko and a group of Ukraine's
largest creditors on how to best restructure $19 billion worth
of Ukraine's debt.
Eurobonds weakened across the curve, with the 2017 and 2022
issues slipping by around 1 cent to trade at 55.448 cents and
55.000 cents in the dollar respectively - a level they had last
seen towards end-July when debt talks hit a stumbling block and
a high-level meeting was called off to allow advisers from both
sides to sort out technical issues.
The 2023 issue slipped by 0.125 cents to a 10-day low of
55.625 cents.
"Time is running out here," said Trieu Pham, EM credit
strategy analyst at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities, referring to a
$60 million coupon due on Aug. 23, which has to be paid on
Monday, and a $500-million bond maturing on Sept. 23.
"In the next few days we have to see something on that,
because of the coupon and because we are getting very close to
the maturity coming due in September."
The stand-off between the two sides in the often acrimonious
talks has been snared by whether the bonds' face value should be
written down and by how much.
Years of economic mismanagement and a conflict with
pro-Russian separatists in the eastern provinces have battered
Ukraine's finances.
A flare-up of violence has added to concern for investors.
Ukraine's military said on Thursday that four Ukrainian
servicemen had been killed and 14 wounded in fighting with
pro-Russian rebels in the past 24 hours. Separatist officials
accused Ukrainian troops in turn of shelling rebel territory,
including residential areas.
