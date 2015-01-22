* Yaresko comments taken as call to restructure
* Restructuring would impose losses on many funds
* Franklin Templeton, PIMCO, Blackrock among holders
LONDON, Jan 22 Ukraine's sovereign dollar bonds
slumped on Thursday after the government said it would seek
talks with bondholders to "improve debt sustainability",
interpreted by many as a call to restructure the debt.
The comments by Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko are being
seen as a call for creditors to write down some of Ukraine's
debt as the country looks set to get a bigger and longer-term
financing facility from the International Monetary Fund
A restructuring will saddle many funds with losses, not
least Franklin Templeton star fund manager Michael Hasenstab,
who last year was estimated to hold over a third of Ukraine's
outstanding Eurobonds. Other bond giants PIMCO and Blackrock are
also among holders
But the news comes as no surprise.
"From Ukraine's viewpoint, they are probably doing the
sensible thing by trying to ease (the) short-term debt burden,"
said Zsolt Papp, client portfolio manager at JP Morgan Asset
Management.
"The concern was they would say they need to restructure
without having any funding in place, but with an IMF package
there is no worry about Ukraine going into complete financial
disarray."
The news pushed Ukraine's 2023 bond 1.2 cents lower to trade
under 50 cents in the dollar for the first time ever, according
to data from Tradeweb. Its other bonds fell roughly 2 cents
across the curve.
Ukraine's yield spread over U.S. Treasuries, the premium
investors demand to hold the country's debt over safe haven
bonds, widened 40 basis points to 2,809 bps, having
earlier reached record levels.
The debt is also being pressured by an intensification of
fighting in eastern Ukraine between government forces and
pro-Russian separatists, and bondholders are bracing for more
pain to come.
"We are concerned that prices could go a little lower, even
though the market has priced in a significant probability of not
just a reprofiling, but actually a net present value haircut as
well." said Koon Chow, emerging market strategist at UBP, which
holds Ukraine sovereign dollar debt.
