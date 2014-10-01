(Adds Ukraine govt comment, CDS, details)
By Sujata Rao and Natalia Zinets
LONDON/KIEV Oct 1 Ukraine's state energy
company, Naftogaz, has failed to pay a maturing $1.6 billion
debt, raising risks of a default on the country's sovereign
Eurobonds and sending debt insurance costs to seven-month highs.
The government assured investors on Wednesday they would
soon be paid on the bonds, which were due on Sept 30 and have
now entered an initial 10-day grace period.
The Eurobond, which amounts to $1.67
billion once interest is included, is fully guaranteed by the
Ukrainian government. So if it is not paid within the grace
period, it will trigger so-called cross-default clauses,
bringing due all of Ukraine's sovereign bonds at once.
"I have not seen the money. I had not expected this," said
one European portfolio manager, who requested anonymity. "They
are not in default yet, so hopefully we will be paid within the
grace period."
The investor said he also held other Ukrainian bonds, which
he was now "very uncomfortable" with, though he said high yields
somewhat compensated for risks. Ukraine's bonds are trading with
yields of more than 10 percent
Ukraine's other dollar bonds have been trading between 82-88
cents in the dollar, on expectation Kiev will be forced into
some form of debt restructuring in coming months
Bond prices were mostly unchanged on the day, but Ukraine's
sovereign credit default swaps, used by investors to insure
exposure to a credit instrument, rose 30 basis points to 1322
bps, the highest since end-February, according to Markit.
Ukraine's central bank confirmed non-payment, saying it
would sell foreign currency to Naftogaz to enable it to pay
bondholders. And Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk
told a government meeting: "The government together with
Naftogaz has begun the procedure for repaying the amount of
$1.67 billion. The whole amount will be repaid."
But market players were critical of the government, which
has repeatedly assured investors it would honour the issue on
time.
"They had plenty of time to organise themselves to make this
payment. This looks very last minute now," Standard Bank analyst
Tim Ash said. "Investors ... don't appreciate the white-knuckle
ride."
Naftogaz has defaulted on dollar debt before, after the 2008
global crisis, but those bonds, unlike the current ones, had not
carried an explicit sovereign guarantee.
Analysts said the sovereign guarantee on the 2014 bond kicks
in after the expiry of the initial 10-day grace period. That is
followed by an additional grace period of around 25 days.
"I see no reason for them not to pay (on Naftogaz) unless
they want to default on their sovereign bonds too," another fund
manager said.
