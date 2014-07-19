KIEV, July 19 A spokesman for Ukraine's security
council said on Saturday 15 pieces of military equipment had
been brought over the border from Russia into the eastern region
of Luhansk overnight.
"During the night, 15 pieces of military equipment was
brought from the side of the Russian Federation onto the
territory of the Luhansk region," he told a news conference.
He also said that pro-Russian rebels had brought equipment
to the crash site of a Malaysian airliner to remove debris.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Elizabeth Piper;
Editing by Alison Williams)