* Pro-Russian separatists control some border posts
* Ukraine is trying to take back control of frontier
* Oligarch proposes building a metal wall on border
By Timothy Heritage
KIEV, June 17 Ukraine's leaders are puzzling
over how to cut off Russian support for a separatist rebellion
in the east of the country but one of its richest men thinks he
has the answer.
Billionaire businessman Ihor Kolomoisky has suggested
building a wall along the almost 2,000 km (1,200-mile) land
border with Russia to prevent fighters and weapons flooding in.
The idea may sound absurd but Kolomoisky has offered to
stump up 100 million euros ($136 million) to fund the two-metre
(six-feet) high, 25-30 cm (10-12 inch) thick wall of reinforced
steel, complete with electronic alarms, trenches and minefields.
What's more, it's been done before. Israel has constructed a
barrier to keep out Palestinian militants. China built the Great
Wall to stop invaders. Soviet-led East Germany erected the
Berlin Wall, though more to keep people in than out.
"We can take on this project from start to finish," said
Alexei Burik, deputy head of the Dnipropetrovsk region where
Kolomoisky is the governor, offering to lead construction work.
President Petro Poroshenko may or may not be about to build
such a wall but the growing discussion of the oligarch's idea
highlights deep security concerns in Ukraine, three months after
Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea.
The Russian invasion of east Ukraine expected by many
Ukrainians has not come. But in several weeks of fighting,
pro-Russian separatists have seized a number of border posts,
enabling them to bring in weapons and other supplies.
Securing the long and winding, and notoriously porous,
border has become Poroshenko's most pressing problem as he tries
to put down the rebellion and hold Ukraine together.
Fighting near the border has been among the fiercest of the
conflict and 30 servicemen were wounded overnight in new clashes
in Luhansk, a border guard command centre.
PUBLICITY STUNT?
Kolomoisky, a 51-year-old banking, media, energy and
metallurgy magnate with a fortune estimated by Forbes magazine
at $1.8 billion, has presented his plan to Poroshenko and
reckons the wall can be built in about six months.
Some analysts dismiss the idea as a stunt.
"In the short term, it cannot be done," said Volodymyr
Fesenko of the Penta think tank. Another analyst, Mykhailo
Pohrebinsky, said: "This is a public relations campaign meant to
consolidate Kolomoisky's image as a Ukrainian patriot."
Despite such criticism, the proposal is not being dismissed
in parliament as a crackpot idea.
"Whether or not it is Kolomoisky's project, a wall will be
built to defend Ukraine from Russia's aggression," said Ivan
Stojko, a parliamentary deputy from the Batkyvshina party led by
former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko.
Pavlo Rizanenko, a deputy from the Udar (Punch) party of
former boxing champion Vitaly Klitschko, said: "I don't think
Poroshenko has a monopoly on this idea. It's something that
should have been done long ago."
The sight of rebels driving tanks in east Ukraine last
Thursday increased the urgency of securing control of the
border. Two days later, the rebels shot down a military plane
with a missile, killing 49 servicemen.
Russia says it is not providing military support for the
rebellion across much of the Donbass mining region. But its
denials were undermined by satellite pictures released by NATO
showing what it said were Russian tanks at a staging area close
to the border days before similar tanks appeared in Ukraine.
The United States has also accused Moscow of supplying the
rebels with T-64 tanks, MB-21 "Grad" multiple rocket launchers
and other military vehicles.
SECURE BORDER BEFORE TRUCE
Poroshenko, who replaced a Moscow-leaning president toppled
in February after street protests, has ordered the armed forces
to secure the frontier and says a 250-km (160-mile) stretch of
the border has already been taken back. Once the border is
secure, a truce can start and peace talks begin, he said.
His comments signalled a continuation of his dual policy of
talking peace while pressing a military campaign in the east.
He wants Ukraine to demarcate the border on its own side,
and build unspecified infrastructure there, which could mean
erecting fences in villages that straddle the border.
Andriy Parubiy, the secretary of Ukraine's Security Council,
estimated Russia had 16,000 soldiers on or near the border with
Ukraine and 22,000 in Crimea, plus 3,500 in Moldova's breakaway
Transdniestria region to the west.
Russia has balked at Kiev's proposals for tightening border
security and says its moves are meant to fuel tension. But for
some Ukrainians, building a wall has a clear appeal.
"Either we build a wall and forget about Russia, or let
these madmen in Donbass live under (Russian President Vladimir)
Putin. I'd prefer the wall and would be ready to give them some
money to help build it," said Irina Sorokun, a Kiev pensioner.
