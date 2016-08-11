KIEV Aug 11 Russia has amassed more troops in
recent days equipped with more modern equipment on Ukraine's
border with the Crimean region, which has been annexed by
Moscow, Oleh Slobodyan, the spokesman for the Ukrainian border
guards, said on Thursday.
"We can unequivocally say that Russian troops who were there
since March are now being replaced with others," he told a
briefing amid an increase in tensions between Moscow and Kiev.
"These troops are coming with more modern equipment and
there are air assault units. In recent days, we see a
strengthening of the units that are at the border. Their number
increased," Slobodyan said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Kiev on Wednesday
of using terrorist tactics to try to provoke a new conflict and
destabilise Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
Russia said it had thwarted armed Ukrainian attempts to get
saboteurs into the peninsula.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams;
Editing by Gareth Jones)