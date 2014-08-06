(Adds details on Brazil chicken exports, Brazilian companies
By Fabiola Gomes
SAO PAULO Aug 6 The Brazilian meat industry is
ready to take advantage of a Russian ban on U.S. agricultural
imports and ship Russia more chicken, though not pork, Brazil's
animal protein association ABPA said on Wednesday.
Brazil, the world's largest chicken exporter, could send
150,000 more tonnes per year to Russia in addition to the 60,000
tonnes it exported there last year, ABPA President Francisco
Turra told journalists.
Brazil has previously exported 300,000 tonnes of chicken to
Russia annually, he said.
The chicken measure was part of a larger crackdown from
Russia, which banned all imports of U.S. food products as well
as fruit and vegetables from the European Union on Wednesday
after President Vladimir Putin ordered retaliation for Western
sanctions against Moscow over the Ukraine crisis.
Russia was the second-biggest buyer of U.S. poultry after
Mexico last year, accounting for 8 percent of U.S. chicken meat
exports, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Brazilian companies that stand to benefit from the U.S. ban
are BRF SA, the world's largest chicken exporting
firm, and meatpacker JBS SA, which also has U.S.
poultry operations.
ABPA's Turra said Brazil has 20 chicken plants authorized to
export to Russia and would hope to increase this number.
"We have a very large spare capacity," he said.
If Russia purchased an additional 150,000 tonnes of
Brazilian chicken per year, it would become one of the top
buyers of Brazilian poultry, along with Saudi Arabia and Japan.
Russia will allow Brazil to significantly increase meat and
dairy exports to Russia, the country's state Veterinary and
Phytosanitary Surveillance Service (VPSS) said on Wednesday.
Brazil belongs to the BRICS economic bloc with Russia,
India, China and South Africa. Russian foreign minister Sergei
Lavrov said last month the bloc stood against one-sided economic
and political measures by third countries, in reference to the
U.S. and European sanctions.
