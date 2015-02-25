By David Alexander
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 25 The top U.S. military
commander in Europe said on Wednesday the situation in Ukraine
was "getting worse every day" as government forces struggled
against Russian-backed rebels, but he declined to say whether he
favored supplying defensive weapons to Kiev.
Air Force General Philip Breedlove, the NATO supreme allied
commander, said the U.S. military had a deep relationship with
Ukraine even before the current conflict and had a good sense of
what military assets it needed, including intelligence,
communications and jamming and counter-battery.
"I've prepared my advice and passed it up through my chain
of command and that is now in the process of being considered,"
Breedlove told Pentagon reporters during a briefing. He did not
offer details of his recommendations.
Breedlove spoke amid signs that a French- and
German-brokered truce may be beginning to take hold. Rebels
initially spurned the ceasefire, but Reuters journalists in
eastern Ukraine saw artillery being moved away from the front in
some areas on Wednesday.
Asked whether providing additional military assistance to
Ukraine would prompt Russian President Vladimir Putin to "up the
ante," Breedlove indicated there was no way to predict.
"Let's examine what Mr. Putin has done already: Well over a
thousand combat vehicles, Russian combat forces, some of their
most sophisticated air defense, battalions of artillery. I would
say that Mr. Putin has already set the ... ante very high."
Breedlove said no one could predict with any accuracy what
Putin's reaction would be to tougher Western sanctions on Russia
or providing Ukraine with military assistance. As a result, he
said it was important to make the best judgment possible and
find a way forward.
"What is clear is that right now it is not getting better,
it is getting worse every day," he said.
Asked whether the situation was likely to worsen even if the
U.S. and Western allies did nothing further, Breedlove said that
was already happening.
"We have seen a steady escalation," he said, noting that
when Russian forces initially went into eastern Ukraine they
tried to conceal their presence and create "ambiguity to confuse
whether they were actually in there."
"That exterior message has now obviously fallen apart and we
see outright Russian involvement," Breedlove said. "Air defense
systems that have never really been used anywhere outside Russia
until now are being used in that area."
"Literally now we see that Mr. Putin is all in," he said.
"They will proceed until their objectives are accomplished."
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Grant McCool)