BRUSSELS Feb 27 Neither the United States nor
NATO has drawn up contingency plans for how they would respond
if Russia were to intervene militarily in Ukraine's Crimea,
NATO's top military commander said on Thursday.
U.S. Air Force General Philip Breedlove, who is also the
commander of U.S. forces in Europe, said in an interview with
Reuters and The Wall Street Journal that NATO had not changed
the deployment of any military assets in response to tensions
over Ukraine.
Asked if he was concerned about the possibility of a Russian
military intervention in Crimea, Breedlove said: "I think
everybody might be concerned about that but right now that is
not my primary concern."
"Right now we are not planning contingencies on how to
respond here. What we are doing is supporting the peaceful
resolution of this business," Breedlove said.