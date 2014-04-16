BRUSSELS, April 16 NATO sees no significant change in the size or positioning of Russian forces close to the Ukrainian border, the alliance's top military commander said on Wednesday.

"The force posture of the Russian forces along the Ukrainian border has not significantly changed since the last time I've spoken to the press," U.S. Air Force Gen. Philip Breedlove, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, told reporters.

He said the Russian force was large and the numbers of troops remained the same. NATO officials have said previously that Russia has up to 40,000 troops close to Ukraine's border. (Reporting By Adrian Croft; writing by John O'Donnell; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)