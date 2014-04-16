BRUSSELS, April 16 NATO sees no significant
change in the size or positioning of Russian forces close to the
Ukrainian border, the alliance's top military commander said on
Wednesday.
"The force posture of the Russian forces along the Ukrainian
border has not significantly changed since the last time I've
spoken to the press," U.S. Air Force Gen. Philip Breedlove,
NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, told reporters.
He said the Russian force was large and the numbers of
troops remained the same. NATO officials have said previously
that Russia has up to 40,000 troops close to Ukraine's border.
