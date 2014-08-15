LONDON Aug 15 British Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Friday he was gravely concerned by reports that
Russian military vehicles had crossed into Ukraine and warned
the Kremlin not to use an aid convoy as a pretext for stoking
the conflict.
Cameron expressed his concerns during a call with Ukrainian
President Petro Poroshenko, a spokesman for Cameron's Downing
Street office said.
Russia "must not use the aid convoy as a pretext for further
provocation," the spokesman quoted the two as agreeing, adding
that Russia needed to demonstrate a willingness to end the
conflict in Ukraine.
"The Prime Minister expressed grave concerns at reports of
Russian military vehicles crossing the border," the spokesman
added in a statement.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)