LONDON, March 17 The European Union has begun
discussing the need to reduce its reliance on Russian energy,
British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Monday.
"We have started today discussing the longer term, the need
to reduce European dependence on Russian energy over many years
to come," Hague said on Sky News after a meeting of European
Union foreign ministers in Brussels.
Hague also said more names could be added to the sanctions
list of 21 Russians and Ukrainians imposed by the EU. He said
the scope of future sanctions would depend on how Russia reacted
to Crimea's application to join Russia following Sunday's
referendum.