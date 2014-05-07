KIEV May 7 British foreign minister William
Hague said in Kiev on Wednesday that for a second round of
international talks on Ukraine to be worthwhile Russia must
accept Ukrainian elections going ahead on May 25 and cease
interference disrupting them.
Hague, speaking after meetings with Ukrainian politicians,
also said parties to any follow-up to Geneva talks, which failed
to produce any solution to conflict in Ukraine, must be fully
committed to implementing its outcome.
"Russia didn't take a single step to implement what was
agreed in Geneva," he said, referring specifically to Russian
undertakings to use its influence to dampen separatist activity.
"There must be ... a complete acceptance that Ukraine is
entitled to have elections on May 25 and that these should go
ahead without external disruption," the foreign secretary said.
Russia challenges the legitimacy of the Ukrainian elections,
arguing that the authorities calling them are themselves
illegal, having emerged from the overthrow of pro-Russian
president Viktor Yanukovich. Kiev is currently not in a position
to conduct the polls in large parts of the east.
"Failure to hold these elections would be very serious,"
Hague said. "Once postponed, who knows when they would be held?"
On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said it
would be "unusual" to hold an election in Ukraine while the army
was being deployed. Pro-Russian separatists in the eastern
regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, centre of a violent uprising,
are holding their own referendum on independence on Sunday.
The frontrunner in polls for the presidential election,
Petro Poroshenko, said on Wednesday he was willing to hold a
referendum on constitutional change but not while conflict
continued. He urged Western powers to impose further sanctions
on Moscow if it supported the separatist vote on Sunday.
Hague said Russia was deeply involved in the insurgency in
the east, where Ukrainian troops are trying to retake control of
a string of cities now under rebel forces' control.
"It is clear that leading elements in these forces ... are
not simply pro-Russian, but parts of them have been Russian," he
said.
Russian denies accusations it is co-ordinating rebellion in
eastern Ukraine and deploying its special forces there to lead
operations.
(Writing by Ralph Boulton; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)