* Separatists' advances since ceasefire would not be
accepted
* UK won't send arms unless situation changes radically
* Economic pressure eroding Putin's strategic reserves
By Stephen Brown
MUNICH, Feb 7 Any peace deal between the
Ukrainian government and pro-Russian separatists will not
recognise military gains the rebels have made, Britain's foreign
minister said on Saturday at talks in Munich among senior U.S.,
EU, Ukrainian and Russian officials.
Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said any deal that might
result from the latest Franco-German peace initiative would have
to take into account changes on the ground since a ceasefire
agreed in Minsk last September, which has been largely ignored.
But he added: "I do not mean by that accepting military
gains as being immutable reality on the ground."
Separatist gains, particularly a recent advance on
Debaltseve to the northeast of Donetsk, have given impetus to a
diplomatic initiative by Chancellor Angela Merkel and President
Francois Hollande, who went to Kiev on Thursday and Moscow on
Friday.
Few details have emerged, but Hammond, who met ministers
from countries including Germany and the United States on the
sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, said Merkel and
Hollande's talks with President Vladimir Putin on Friday had
clearly been difficult.
"It is not the case that the Russians have said 'okay, fine,
we'll do it your way then'. It was a hard discussion," Hammond
said.
Earlier, Hammond rejected suggestions that Prime Minister
David Cameron had become an "irrelevance" because he was not
involved in talks with Putin.
"What is being painted here is a ludicrous proposition that
somehow Germany and France are doing their own thing," Hammond
told BBC radio. He said the format of the talks had been agreed
in France last June, adding that Britain had played a key role
in securing the imposition of EU economic sanctions against
Russia.
Britain agrees with Germany and France that sending weapons
to the Kiev government, as proposed by some members of the U.S.
administration and Congress, would not be conducive to peace.
"If there were a radical change in the circumstances on the
ground we would want to keep our options open," he added. "We
would want to be able to think about using all the levers that
we have available to influence the situation on the ground."
"At the moment we do not feel that the supply of arms would
be a helpful contribution," he said. "And so long as there is
something approximating a military stalemate, the focus must be
on finding a political solution to resolve it."
The British minister said coordinated Western sanctions were
hitting the Russian economy hard and although Putin was willing
"to inflict an enormous amount of hardship on the Russian
people", he would eventually pay the political price.
"Putin will be particularly focused on the impact that this
is having on Russia's reserves," he said, describing these as a
"strategic weapon" which Putin would be unhappy to see eroded
further to prop up the rouble.
(Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing by Clelia Oziel)