LONDON Feb 25 Britain ruled out deploying
combat troops to Ukraine on Wednesday, a day after it said it
was sending 75 military advisers and trainers to help the
Ukrainian army reduce its fatality rate against pro-Russian
separatists.
Speaking in parliament, Defence Minister Michael Fallon
stressed the training mission, which will begin in mid-March,
was "closely defined" and was being undertaken at the request of
the Ukrainian government.
He said it wasn't the start of a wider intervention and that
Britain would not be deploying combat troops to Ukraine, which
is fighting pro-Russian separatists along its eastern flank.
"We are not deploying combat troops to Ukraine and will not
do so," Fallon said, when asked whether the deployment of
military personnel would provoke so-called "mission creep".
Prime Minister David Cameron announced the training mission
on Tuesday, warning that Moscow would move to destabilise other
countries if left unchallenged.
Fallon said British personnel would conduct the training in
Kiev and western Ukraine. Britain was considering a Ukrainian
request for equipment and supplies, he added, but had no plans
to provide lethal assistance to Kiev.
