BRUSSELS Feb 26 Britain will take note of
Russian military activities and opposes outside interference in
Ukraine, British Defence Secretary Philip Hammond said on
Wednesday after Moscow ordered an urgent drill to test its armed
forces across western Russia.
"We will certainly, obviously, want to take proper
cognizance of any activities by Russian forces," Hammond told
reporters when asked about President Vladimir Putin's order.
"We would urge all parties to allow the Ukrainian people to
settle their internal differences and then to determine their
own future without external interference," he said.
