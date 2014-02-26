(Adds NATO chief, German defence minister quotes)
BRUSSELS Feb 26 Britain will pay attention to
Russian military activities and opposes outside interference in
Ukraine, the British defence secretary said on Wednesday after
Moscow ordered an urgent drill to test its armed forces across
western Russia.
"We will certainly, obviously, want to take proper
cognizance of any activities by Russian forces," Philip Hammond
told reporters when asked about President Vladimir Putin's
order.
"We would urge all parties to allow the Ukrainian people to
settle their internal differences and then to determine their
own future without external interference," he said, speaking
before a two-day meeting of NATO defence ministers which will
discuss the situation in Ukraine.
Putin earlier ordered an urgent drill to test the combat
readiness of the armed forces across western Russia, flexing
Moscow's military muscle amid tension with the West over
Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported.
Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich was driven from power
over the weekend after months of political turmoil sparked by
his decision to spurn deals with the European Union and improve
ties with Russia.
The United States and European nations have warned Russia
against military intervention in Ukraine, a former Soviet
republic that Putin wants to be part of a Eurasian Union he is
building in the region.
Russian officials have said Moscow will not interfere in
Ukraine, while accusing the West of doing so.
Ukraine is not currently seeking membership of NATO but does
participate in the Western military alliance's operations,
including in Kosovo and Afghanistan.
Hammond said he was pleased Ukraine's armed forces were
"behaving professionally" during the crisis. "We will certainly
be encouraging them to continue to do so," he said.
Speaking before the report of the Russian military drill
emerged, NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen urged
other nations to respect Ukraine's sovereignty.
"It's for the Ukrainian people to determine what should be
the future of their country. We take it for granted that all
nations respect the sovereignty and independence and territorial
integrity of Ukraine, and this is a message that we have also
conveyed to whom it may concern," Rasmussen said, when asked if
he had been in contact with Russia over Ukraine.
German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said Berlin was
following the situation in Ukraine with concern.
"We have to do everything for Ukraine to get back to
stability. The country must not fall apart," she said, adding
that there would be no solution to the crisis without Russia.
