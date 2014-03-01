LONDON, March 1 British Foreign Secretary
William Hague said on Saturday he had spoken to Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov to call for a de-escalation of the
situation in Ukraine's Crimea.
"Have spoken to Foreign Minister Lavrov to call for
de-escalation in Crimea and respect for sovereignty and
independence of Ukraine," Hague tweeted.
Hague said on Friday he would travel to Ukraine on Sunday to
hold talks with the new leadership after Prime Minister David
Cameron told Russia to respect the volatile nation's territorial
integrity. Cameron spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on
Friday.