LONDON May 13 Britain will offer to deploy more
fighter jets in the Baltic states to reassure its NATO allies in
the face of Russian tension with the West over Ukraine, Prime
Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday.
Cameron said Britain would offer to send two more Typhoon
jets to the Baltics, joining four others it sent last month to
carry out air patrols over Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
"I think it's very important to give reassurance to our
Eastern members at this time and to step up to the plate and
make sure Britain plays its part," Cameron told a parliamentary
committee.
Britain would take part in enhanced NATO exercises in the
region scheduled for the coming months, he said, and was
considering other ways it could provide logistical support to
the Baltic states.
