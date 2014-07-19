LONDON, July 19 Britain said on Saturday that
Russia must use its influence over Ukrainian separatists to
improve access to the site of the downed Malaysian aircraft,
adding it was calling in the country's ambassador over the
disaster.
"We're not getting enough support from the Russians,"
Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond told the BBC.
"We're not seeing the Russians using their influence
effectively enough to get the separatists, who are in control of
the site, to facilitate the access that we need," he said,
adding that he had called in the Russian ambassador.
Hammond said there was a "growing body of evidence" that
suggested that Ukrainian separatists were behind the downing of
the aircraft, which had 298 passengers aboard, of whom 10 were
Britons.
Late on Friday, Prime Minister David Cameron spoke to
President Barack Obama and the pair "reiterated the need to take
further action if Russia continues to fail to take ... steps" to
de-escalate the Ukraine conflict, the White House said.
