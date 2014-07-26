LONDON, July 26 Britain accused Russia on
Saturday of making false claims about the Malaysian airliner
that crashed in eastern Ukraine and said it was "highly likely"
it was brought down by a Russian-supplied missile fired from a
Russian-backed separatist area.
The Foreign Office said in a statement that Russia had
issued a succession of contradictory claims and denials about
the crash, which killed all 298 people on board, including 10
Britons.
Britain was also aware of information that suggested
separatists had been planning to scatter parts of other aircraft
on the site to hinder investigators, it said.
The statement came after Russia's ambassador to Britain,
Alexander Yakovenko, told reporters on Thursday that allegations
Russia was involved in the downing crash "didn't hold water".
The Foreign Office statement, entitled "Russian myths on
MH17," dismissed Kremlin assertions that it only provides
humanitarian assistance to the separatists and that Western
evidence to the contrary lacked credibility.
"Given the large and growing body of credible evidence,
without compelling information to the contrary, we believe it is
highly likely that that flight MH17 was shot down by the Russian
SA-11 surface to air missile system, operating from within a
Russian-backed separatist area in eastern Ukraine," it said.
"Russia has made a number of contradictory,
mutually-exclusive claims which blame Ukraine for this attack,
but they have no basis in fact," it added.
"Russia has not provided any evidence to support its
claims."
The statement said that journalists at the scene have
reported that Russian-backed separatists were preventing access
to the site by investigators, deliberately tampering with the
crash site, moving bodies and stealing the personal possessions
of victims.
"It added, without elaborating: "Worryingly, we are aware of
information suggesting that separatists were planning to scatter
parts of other aircraft on the site."
Ambassador Yakovenko said on Thursday it was too early to
lay blame over the crash. Western attempts to involve Russia
were based on social media reports rather than hard evidence, he
added.
Russia has called for the investigation into the crash to be
carried out by the United Nations International Civil Aviation
Organization (ICAO).
