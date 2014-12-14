LONDON Dec 14 Britain said on Sunday it would
provide medical treatment to a group of Ukrainian servicemen who
had been seriously wounded fighting pro-Russian militants in
eastern Ukraine, the latest example of its support for the
struggling government in Kiev.
Britain has been one of the most forthright European
countries in condemning Russia's behaviour towards Ukraine,
saying it poses a grave threat that should be met with tougher
EU sanctions unless Moscow changes course.
Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said up to five Ukrainian
servicemen would be given reconstructive surgery at the Queen
Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham and that the first soldier was
already being treated there.
A second was due to arrive in January and a group of British
medics would fly to Ukraine the same month to identify more
patients, he said.
"The UK stands squarely behind the Ukrainian people and
government as they defend their nation's independence and work
towards the political, economic and governance reforms that are
vital to rebuilding the country," Hammond said in a statement.
