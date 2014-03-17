LONDON, March 17 European Union foreign
ministers will agree asset freezes and travel bans on Russian
individuals after Ukraine's Crimea region voted for annexation
by Russia, British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on
Monday.
"We will agree today, I'm confident, at the EU foreign
ministers meeting, some sanctions, some travel bans, some asset
freezes concerning individuals in Russia," Hague told the BBC in
an interview.
"We will set out after this meeting the individuals
concerned. The meeting has to go over this list. It could be
amended yet," he said.
When asked whether the crisis signalled a new Cold War,
Hague said: "I wouldn't describe it as a new Cold War but of
course this will depend on the course of events over the coming
days."
(Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by Guy Faulconbridge,
editing by Kate Holton)