LONDON Feb 25 Britain will not deploy combat
troops to Ukraine, which is fighting pro-Russian separatists
along its eastern flank, Defence Minister Michael Fallon told
parliament on Wednesday.
Prime Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday that Britain
would deploy military personnel to Ukraine in the next month to
help train the Ukrainian army, warning that Moscow would move to
destabilise other countries if left unchallenged.
"We are not deploying combat troops to Ukraine and will not
do so," Fallon said when asked whether the deployment of
military personnel would provoke so-called mission creep.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn, writing by Guy Faulconbridge;
editing by Stephen Addison)