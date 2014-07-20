* British, French, German leaders discuss Russia sanctions
* EU Foreign Affairs Council meets on Tuesday
* Britain: Russia risks becoming 'pariah state'
* Russia should use influence to ensure access to crash site
(Recasts after European leaders calls, adds PARIS dateline)
By William James and Nicholas Vinocur
LONDON/PARIS, July 20 Britain, Germany and
France agreed on Sunday they should be ready to ratchet up
sanctions on Russia over the downing of a Malaysian jet carrying
298 passengers when European foreign ministers meet in Brussels
on Tuesday.
Ukraine on Sunday accused separatist rebels of hiding
evidence that a Russian missile was used in the shooting down of
the airline that has intensified a showdown between the Kremlin
and Western powers.
Ministers should be ready to announce a fresh round of
sanctions at a meeting of the European Union's Foreign Affairs
Council, said a statement from British Prime Minister David
Cameron's office, issued after calls with French President
Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"They ... agreed that the EU must reconsider its approach to
Russia and that foreign ministers should be ready to impose
further sanctions on Russia when they meet on Tuesday," the
statement said.
The leaders also agreed to press Russian President Vladimir
Putin to ensure investigators had free access to the crash site.
Before the jet crashed last week, EU leaders had already
agreed to sanction some Russian companies and block new loans to
Russia by multilateral lenders, but the measures still were less
stringent than U.S. restrictions announced at the same time.
'PARIAH STATE'
The 28-nation EU has been under pressure from the United
States and Ukraine to take a harder line but some EU governments
are wary of potential retaliation from Russia, the bloc's
biggest energy supplier, if they imposed trade sanctions
Speaking earlier on Sunday, British Foreign Secretary Philip
Hammond said that unless Moscow's position radically changed,
Britain would be pushing more reluctant European states to agree
to new sanctions.
He warned that Russia could end up in international
isolation.
"Some of our European allies, have been less enthusiastic,
and I hope that the shock of this incident will see them now
more engaged, more willing to take the actions which are
necessary to bring home to the Russians that when you do this
kind of thing it has consequences," Hammond told the BBC.
In a separate interview, Hammond said Russia must use its
influence over rebels to ensure safe access to the crash site
and cooperate with international investigators.
"Russia risks becoming a pariah state if it does not behave
properly," he said on Sky television.
He said information so far pointed strongly to the
conclusion that the plane had been shot down from territory held
by pro-Russian separatists and the missile was almost certainly
supplied by Russia.
"The Russians have influence if not direct control over
these people," he said.
"They have been supplying them, they have been supporting
them, they have been providing them with succour. They cannot
deny their responsibility for the acts that these people are
carrying out."
(Editing by Alison Williams, Raissa Kasolowsky and Sophie
Hares)