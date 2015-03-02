HIGHLIGHTS-French presidential election at 0045 GMT
May 8 Independent centrist Emmanuel Macron has been elected French president by a wider than expected margin after defeating far-right Marine Le Pen with about 66 percent of the votes.
KIEV, March 2 Ukraine's parliament approved on Monday a raft of International Monetary Fund-backed amendments to its 2015 draft budget that Kiev hopes will help it clinch a $17.5 billion bailout package.
"I am sure that after our vote, the (IMF) board will meet on March 11 and take a positive decision for Ukraine," Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said.
The amendments, which include tax hikes and pension cuts, are part of the government's broader austerity drive to pull Ukraine back from the brink of bankruptcy. They have been criticised as overly strict by populist factions in parliament. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Gareth Jones)
May 8 Independent centrist Emmanuel Macron has been elected French president by a wider than expected margin after defeating far-right Marine Le Pen with about 66 percent of the votes.
AUSTIN, Texas, May 7 Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott signed into law on Sunday a measure to punish "sanctuary cities," despite a plea from police chiefs of the state's biggest cities to halt the bill they said would hinder their ability to fight crime.