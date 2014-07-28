(Adds quotes, detail)
KIEV, July 28 Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny
Yatseniuk on Monday called on lawmakers to pass budget
amendments on a second attempt to secure financing for the
military and maintain Kiev's bailout deals with the
International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
Yasteniuk tendered his resignation last week, berating
parliament for failing to pass legislation to take control over
an increasingly precarious energy situation and increase army
financing.
"The government is introducing again to the parliament all
laws necessary for the country," the prime minister, whose
resignation has not been accepted, told a news conference.
He called on Ukrainian lawmakers to take part in an
extraordinary plenary session due on Thursday and pass the laws,
saying the failure to do that last week amounted to "a breakdown
of our programmes with the IMF and the World Bank."
Ukraine depends on international lenders to keep its economy
going. It is also fighting a pro-Russian rebellion in the east,
which is putting additional strain on state coffers, and says it
only has resources to finance its troops until the end of July.
The budget amendment would introduce an additional personal
income tax of 1.5 percent until the end of the year to finance
the military, Yatseniuk said.
