KIEV Dec 21 Ukraine's central bank said on Monday the country's economic stability might be threatened if parliament fails to approve a draft budget that conforms to pledges made under a $17.5 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

"Further delays, or the adoption of a budget not in accordance with the programme objectives of the memorandum with the IMF could threaten the economic and financial stability of our country," the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Louise Ireland)