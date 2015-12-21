KIEV Dec 21 Ukraine's central bank said on
Monday the country's economic stability might be threatened if
parliament fails to approve a draft budget that conforms to
pledges made under a $17.5 billion International Monetary Fund
(IMF) bailout programme.
"Further delays, or the adoption of a budget not in
accordance with the programme objectives of the memorandum with
the IMF could threaten the economic and financial stability of
our country," the bank said in a statement.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Louise Ireland)