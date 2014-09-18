SOFIA, Sept 18 Bulgaria is in talks with
neighbouring Greece on gas imports, fearing the Ukraine crisis
may lead to disruption of supply from Russia, its economy
minister said on Thursday.
Poland, Slovakia and Austria have reported slight declines
in shipments in recent days from Russia.
Romania's energy minister said on Tuesday Russia was playing
games with gas supplies to cause concerns in EU states.
Interim Economy Minister Vasil Shtonov said Bulgaria was
already holding talks with its southern Balkan neighbour.
"We are working to reverse natural gas via an existing gas
pipeline with Greece as we could receive additional quantities
between 1 to 3 million cubic meters per day," he said.
Bulgaria plans to reserve capacity at a liquefied natural
gas terminal near Athens and then pump it through an existing
pipeline between Bulgaria and Greece, which at present carries
Russian gas to Greece.
"Reserves in the Chiren gas storage facility will be
sufficient for 120 days."
Bulgaria can use 4 million cubic metres per day from its
sole underground gas storage facility in northwestern Bulgaria
while its daily consumption is 10-11 million cubic metres.
He also said that some of Bulgaria's heating utilities are
getting ready to use heavy fuel oil instead of gas in case of
supply cuts after being warned to test their capabilities.
Bulgaria is one of the European Union countries most exposed
to possible gas supply cuts. It meets almost all of its current
gas needs of between about 3 and 4 billion cubic metres a year
with imports from Russia's Gazprom.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by William Hardy)