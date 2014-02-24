WASHINGTON Feb 24 U.S. Treasury officials and
economic advisers will accompany Deputy Secretary of State
William Burns on a trip to Ukraine this week as the country
struggles to form a new government and rescue its economy after
the removal its Russia-allied president.
The State Department said representatives from Treasury and
the National Economic Council would travel with Burns on the
visit to Ukraine on Tuesday and Wednesday.
It said in a statement they would work with European Union
and International Monetary Fund representatives to discuss
financial support while the new government "implements the
difficult steps necessary to reform the economy."
Ukraine's interim leadership pledged to put the country back
on course for European integration now that President Viktor
Yanukovich had been ousted. Authorities issued an arrest warrant
for Yanukovich on Monday.
Burns, whose trip had been previously announced and will
include a stop in Istanbul on Monday, will meet with Ukrainian
political leaders, the business community and civil society
representatives.
"He will urge the rapid formation of a national unity
government that represents the wide array of stakeholders in
Ukraine's domestic political discourse, and encourage immediate
steps to undertake the critical reforms necessary to restore
Ukraine's political and economic health," the department said.
The United States is encouraging Ukraine to begin
discussions with the IMF on an assistance package as soon as
possible once a transitional government is in place, but has
made clear it is prepared to consider other backing outside that
arrangement.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew spoke with Arseny Yatsenyuk, a
member of Ukraine's interim leadership, while returning to
Washington from the G20 meeting in Sydney over the weekend,
where there was broad support for an IMF-based package, a
Treasury official said.
The official said that Washington, together with Europe and
others in the international community, were ready to supplement
an IMF program to cushion the impact of reforms on low-income
Ukrainians.