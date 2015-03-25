KIEV, March 25 Three people were killed and six
injured on Wednesday when a passenger bus struck a landmine in
eastern Ukraine where government forces have been battling
Russian-backed separatists, Interfax news agency said, quoting
police.
A local police official, Ilya Kyva, said the bus had been
carrying about 20 passengers from Artemivsk, a government-held
town north of the region's main city of Donetsk, to Horlivka,
which is held by the separatists, about 35 km (22 miles) away.
The bus struck the land mine as it apparently tried to
negotiate around a road block manned by government forces,
Interfax quoted Kyva as saying.
Kyva said the six injured people were "in a serious
condition".
A ceasefire agreed between the warring sides last month is
still tenuously holding despite what Ukraine's military says are
regular attacks by rebels who have taken control of large
swathes of territory in the industrialised east.
More than 6,000 people have been killed in the conflict
since the separatists rose up last April against a pro-Western
government that took power after street protests in Kiev led to
the overthrow of a Moscow-backed president
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Richard Balmforth;
Editing by Gareth Jones)