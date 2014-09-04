MOSCOW, Sept 4 The Association of European
Businesses called on the European Union, Russia and Ukraine on
Thursday to protect foreign investors from "any further
retaliatory measures" on Russia over its actions in Ukraine.
In a statement, the lobby group which represents more than
600 European companies said it had written to 28 heads of states
and governments to warn that "among our members are global
companies with businesses in sectors which would be directly
affected by these measures".
"The introduction of such measures could lead to a serious
decline in production volumes and the number of workplaces,
affecting not only the manufacturers themselves, but also
suppliers and retailers working in these sectors," it said,
adding that this would mean a loss in tax and duty payments.
