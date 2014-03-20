BRUSSELS, March 20 European leaders must agree to put asset freezes and travel bans on more people in response to Russia's seizure of Ukraine's Crimea region, British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday.

"What Russia has done is unacceptable and the countries of the European Union need to speak with a clear and united voice," Cameron told reporters on arrival in Brussels for a two-day EU summit.

"What that means is more asset freezes and travel bans, more actions specifically in respect of what's happened in Crimea, but also it means making sure that we do everything we can to help build a strong and democratic Ukraine." (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Adrian Croft)