(Adds quotes, detail)
KRUEN, Germany, June 7 British Prime Minister
David Cameron said Europe had to stay united to keep sanctions
on Russia in place despite any pain they caused the 28-nation
bloc, urging the Group of Seven industrial nations to send
Moscow a tough message on Ukraine.
Cameron was speaking after U.S. President Barack Obama said
the meeting of the G7 in the Bavarian Alps would discuss
standing up to Russian aggression in Ukraine, amid an upsurge in
violence there that monitors have blamed on Moscow-backed
separatists.
"We need to make sure Europe remains united," Cameron told
reporters after arriving at the summit.
"It (sanctions) has an impact on all countries in terms of
putting sanctions on another country. (But) Britain hasn't let
our pre-eminence in financial services get in the way of taking
a robust response to Russian-backed aggression and I don't think
other countries should either."
British officials said separately that some unnamed east
European countries had been raising concerns about the impact on
their agricultural sectors stemming from the Russian sanctions.
London felt all EU states had to endure the pain to ensure the
sanctions remained in place, they said.
"On Ukraine I'm hoping for a good outcome where we can make
sure that the sanctions are rolled over at the next European
summit to show a united front against Russian-backed
aggression," said Cameron.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; editing by Jon Boyle)