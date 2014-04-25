LONDON, April 25 Russia faces an extension of
sanctions because of the Kremlin's refusal to support a process
aimed at easing tensions in Ukraine, Prime Minister David
Cameron's spokesman said on Friday.
U.S. President Barack Obama held a conference call on Friday
with Cameron, French President Francois Hollande, German
Chancellor Angela Merkel amd Italian Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi.
"While they continued to hold open the door to a diplomatic
resolution of this crisis, based on the Geneva agreement, the
five leaders agreed that in the light of Russia's refusal to
support the process, an extension of the current targeted
sanctions would need to be implemented, in conjunction with
other G7 leaders and with European partners," Cameron's
spokesman said in a statement.
