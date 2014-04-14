LONDON, April 14 British Prime Minister David
Cameron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday called on
Russia to unequivocally condemn the occupation of government
buildings in eastern Ukraine.
The two leaders spoke by phone on Monday to discuss
escalating tensions and the threat of Ukrainian military action
following the occupation of state buildings in the east of
Ukraine by pro-Russian separatists.
"He and Chancellor Merkel agreed about the importance of
condemning the illegal occupation of government buildings in
eastern Ukraine," Cameron's official spokesman told reporters.
"They believe the Russian government should be unequivocally
condemning that action too."
Cameron is due to speak to French President Francois
Hollande about Ukraine later on Monday, said the spokesman.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn)