By Scott Haggett
| CALGARY, Alberta
CALGARY, Alberta May 14 Alberta, the Canadian
province with the world's third-largest crude reserve in its oil
sands, said Wednesday it will not participate in a global oil
conference in Moscow next month as a protest against Russia's
actions in Ukraine.
The province's government said it will not staff a booth, as
had earlier been planned, in the Canadian pavilion at the World
Petroleum Congress scheduled for June 15 through 19. It will
also refrain from supporting any Alberta-based companies
attending the event.
"Continuing actions (by Russia) to undermine stability in
Ukraine make Alberta's participation in Moscow untenable," Dave
Hancock, the province's premier, said in a statement. "We
continue to support the federal government's persistent calls to
de-escalate the crisis and oppose military aggression and
illegal occupation."
Canada has imposed sanctions on a number of Russian
individuals and banks to protest the country's annexation of
Crimea and role in the Ukrainian crisis. But it has not
prevented companies or individuals from doing business with
their Russian counterparts.
Held every four years, the World Petroleum Congress is one
of the largest and most prestigious oil industry events. A
number of Alberta-based organizations and companies have signed
up for exhibition space at the congress, including Canada's
largest oil and gas company, Suncor Energy Inc,
according to the WPC website.
Suncor could not be immediately reached for comment on
whether it would reconsider attending the event because of
Alberta's withdrawal.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Bernadette Baum)