OTTAWA, March 13 Canada will offer C$220 million
($198 million) in aid to Ukraine to help promote sustainable
economic growth and good governance, Foreign Minister John Baird
said on Thursday.
He told reporters that C$200 million would be in the form of
a loan or a loan guarantee based on a broader package that
included support from the International Monetary Fund.
"It's not just a matter of writing a blank check: obviously
the IMF is going to want to negotiate some pretty strict
conditions and obviously Canada will take a strong role in
ensuring any financial resources (have) the appropriate
safeguards," he said.
Canada's Conservative government has spoken out strongly
against Russian action in Ukraine, imposing a travel ban on the
people it blames for the crisis and freezing the assets of those
close to former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich.